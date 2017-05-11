It’s now less than a month until the UK goes to the polls - and the General Election campaign has already provided a plethora of weird, wonderful and downright awkward moments.
So far we’ve had crushingly awkward attempts at door knocking, car crash interviews and invitations to “smell my spaniel” - and who knows what else awaits us as the campaign unfolds?
We’ve rounded up some of the best moments so far - but which of them do you think of as the most bizarre?
Have your say below and watch the creme de la creme of awkwardness rise to the surface...