You can watch a live stream from Sky News below, as the results come in, from 9pm on Thursday night until a new government is formed.

The UK General Election 2017 results have been coming in from 11pm on Thursday evening, and continue into the early morning of Friday 9 June - but exit polls gave an indication of the outcome landing a little earlier on Thursday night, and Friday will determine who has won the General Election .

Sky’s election night coverage began at 9pm on 8 June, co-hosted by Adam Boulton at Sky Centre and Sophy Ridge in Westminster.

Sky’s election expert, Professor Michael Thrasher, will be analysing all the results as they come in and Dermot Murnaghan will lead the coverage the following day as the result sinks in.

A live blog will run from 8pm through election night giving viewers snap results and analysis from around the country.

Results and major developments will be sent to the Sky News app as they happen and users will also be able to experience the night in virtual reality on the Sky VR app.

There will also be rolling coverage on Snapchat from 10pm.

You can also watch a whole host of special election programmes on TV:

Election 2017 on BBC One

Starting from 9.55pm, BBC will cover the results overnight, hosted by David Dimbleby presenting his tenth General Election, who will pass the baton to Huw Edwards at 6am.