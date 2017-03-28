Geode-inspired hair is set to be spring’s biggest beauty trend, and it’s cool AF.
First came geode-inspired lips, and then geode nail art, and now people are dying their hair like the mesmerising crystal.
From purple and blues tones to powdery pinks, hairdressers are highlighting hair - from the bottom up - achieving the shimmery effect of the powerful rock.
Thankfully it doesn’t require you to completely bleach your hair - like the rainbow hair trend of 2016.
The hairdresser uses two different colours and blends them together by hand.
And the result is kind of magical.