All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    28/03/2017 10:15 BST

    Geode Hair Is About To Trend All Over Instagram For Spring 2017

    Because geology rocks 🙌

    Geode-inspired hair is set to be spring’s biggest beauty trend, and it’s cool AF.

    First came geode-inspired lips, and then geode nail art, and now people are dying their hair like the mesmerising crystal. 

    From purple and blues tones to powdery pinks, hairdressers are highlighting hair - from the bottom up - achieving the shimmery effect of the powerful rock. 

    Thankfully it doesn’t require you to completely bleach your hair - like the rainbow hair trend of 2016. 

    The hairdresser uses two different colours and blends them together by hand. 

    And the result is kind of magical. 

    @Rebecca Taylor hair Geode inspired hair color #geodehair #geology #geologyrocks #hairgoals

    A post shared by Morgan Magena (@magenamorgan) on

    Geode hair on dark hair

    A post shared by Your Daily Look (@dailystylepills) on

    Trend alert: Geode hair, a new ombré color 🔝

    A post shared by Your Daily Look (@dailystylepills) on

    New trend SS17, discover #geodehair

    A post shared by Your Daily Look (@dailystylepills) on

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:stylebeautyhair

    Conversations