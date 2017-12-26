George Osborne has admitted he was “gloomy” ahead of the referendum on leaving the European Union.

The former chancellor, who is now editor of the Evening Standard newspaper, said was “not keen” on holding a vote on the UK’s membership of the EU.

Osborne, who campaigned for a Remain vote, told BBC Radio Four’s Today programme: “I was not keen on having a referendum in the first place but I chose to be part of the collective decision-making of the government.

“I certainly did not walk out of the government at the time. That is not the way I tried to behave as chancellor. I was not trying to be the difficult next door neighbour.

“I was trying to be the person who, with David Cameron, my friend, made things work for the country.”