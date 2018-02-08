The George Soros-backed group described by the Telegraph as being behind a “secret plot to thwart Brexit” has issued a stark warning over the consequences of Britain leaving the EU.

In its first public statement since the furore broke, the Open Society Foundations (OSF) warned that “human rights protections, hard-won civil and labour rights, safeguards on key issues such as clean air or food standards are at stake here for British citizens”.

The group made a statement after a front-page article in the Telegraph accused its founder, the billionaire philanthropist Soros, of seeking to undermine Brexit.