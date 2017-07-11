If Givenchy get their way this season’s must-have accessory will be a feline friend.
The fashion house’s latest campaign, ‘Transformation Seduction’, features models Elias Bouremah and Saffron Vadher - both accompanied by a cat.
Shot by the legendary Steven Meisel in black and white, it’s the first campaign from the newly appointed artistic director Clare Waight Keller.
Waight Keller was formerly the creative director of Chloé and she announced she was leaving the French brand after five years, in January.
Appointed as Givenchy’s new artistic director in March, she’s the first woman to ever hold the title.
The British designer takes over from Riccardo Tisci, who left the French brand at the end of January after a 12-year tenure - and who found fans in the Kardashian family.
At Paris Fashion Week in September, Waight Keller will be showing her first men’s and women’s collections together.