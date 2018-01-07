Evan Rachel Wood has suggested that stars attending Sunday night’s Golden Globes should identify known sexual predators by joining forces and forming a circle around them. The actress is also supporting calls for guests to wear black at the event, the first major awards ceremony to take place since Hollywood was hit by a wave of sexual assault and harassment allegations.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the ‘Westworld’ star said: “Hey! Persons’ attending the #GoldenGlobes this Sun. If you see a predator but don’t feel you can say anything publicly, gather a handful of people and make a circle around them. The room will know.”

In another tweet, she said victims could choose not to be in the circle, adding: “You also do not have to be in the circle so that it remains anonymous. Brothers and sisters can circle in solidarity.”

The 30-year-old star, who previously revealed she has been raped twice, went on to reveal that she had walked out in tears at last year’s ceremony because one of the winners had “abused a close friend”.

She added: “But I worked up the courage to go up to them afterwards and just say 2 words. ‘I know’. Hopefully they don’t even show up this time.” Meanwhile, Evan is one of many stars attending tonight’s event who are expected to be wearing the new ‘Time’s Up’ pin.

Actress Reece Witherspoon asked costume designer and stylist Arianne Phillips to design the pin. Time’s Up, the anti-harassment coalition, which launched on Monday 1 January by hundreds of powerful Hollywood women - including Kerry Washington, Reese Witherspoon, Natalie Portman and America Ferrera - has already raised more than $14 million. The 75th Golden Globes will take place on Sunday 7 January in Los Angeles. Find out how you can watch in the UK here.