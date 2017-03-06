And here's what happens if you ask Google Home "is Obama planning a coup?" pic.twitter.com/MzmZqGOOal — Rory Cellan-Jones (@ruskin147) March 5, 2017

In a video shared on Twitter by the BBC’s Rory Cellan-Jones, when asked if Obama is planning a coup, the speaker responds: “According to Secrets Of The Fed. According to details exposed in Western Center for Journalism’s exclusive video, not only could Obama be in bed with the communist Chinese, but Obama may in fact be planning a communist coup d’etat at the end of his term in 2016.” While we can’t claim to know the inner workings of Obama’s secret circles, as anyone who has lived through Trump’s inauguration will testify, the end of Obama’s term in the White House did not in fact end with a Communist coup. Meaning that the answer provided by Google Home is at best factually incorrect, and at worst, pretty damn terrifying. Google Home sources its information via Google Assistant, meaning it is referring back to Google itself when you ask it a question. A feature that is meant to set it above rival Amazon Echo, but it seems having instant access to unchecked results isn’t perhaps all it is cracked up to be.

If you're wondering if Obama is planning a coup, Google's "one true answer" is yes. FFS. pic.twitter.com/pFr7omJttU — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) March 5, 2017

This Google Snippet is where the Home speaker would have sourced the information from when answering the Obama question, as seen here from a screenshot on 5 March. Since the accusations have become public, the search engine now does not pull this snippet because news stories have pushed its ranking on to the second page.

Google Page 1

But the ‘Secrets Of The Fed’ article, referred to by Google Home, is still there on the second page.

Google Page 2