Government Reveals Reason EU Nationals Were Wrongly Sent Deportation Threat Letters

Government ministers have revealed the reason scores of EU nationals were wrongly sent letters threatening them with deportation.

The Home Office apologised after an “administrative error” led to more than 100 people being told they had a month to leave the country or face being booted out - amid uncertainty over their status in the UK post-Brexit.

The gaff came to light after a Finnish academic who has lived in the UK with her British husband for most of the last ten years posted about it on Facebook.

Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas submitted a Parliamentary question asking ministers to spell out exactly what led to the mistake being made.

Immigration minister Brandon Lewis revealed those who had been sent the letters had made unsuccessful applications for a registration certificate - a document required by extended family members of EU citizens and EU citizens who want to apply for British citizenship or sponsor a partner’s visa application.