Grenfell Tower Fire Council Leadership Must All Quit, Petition Demands

A petition demanding the resignation of the entire elected leadership of the council at the heart of the Grenfell Tower disaster will be debated at its meeting later.

More than 1,500 people have signed the petition to Kensington and Chelsea Council, passing the threshold for a debate by councillors.

The full council meeting will also see the formal election of its new leader after the local Conservative group nominated Elizabeth Campbell earlier this month, while the new chief executive will be appointed.

Campbell, just days into the job, sparked outrage after admitting she had never been inside a tower block.

Victims and survivors groups have voiced their anger at the authority’s actions in the lead up, and in response, to the devastating fire at the 24-storey block that left at least 80 people dead.

HuffPost UK reported on Tuesday that fears were mounting that the meeting could be abandoned because of protests aimed at unseating the council and forcing a snap election.

A peaceful protest is planned by the Justice 4 Grenfell group but social media is awash with calls for anarchists to storm the civic centre.

Labour group leader, Robert Atkinson, believes protests could derail the meeting completely and, with Parliament set to go into recess the next day, leave the authority “headless” for the summer.

A public meeting on Tuesday night descended into shouting as residents’ frustration boiled over, with several outbursts about the delay in rehousing survivors.