Police say they have made “87 recoveries” from the Grenfell Tower but stressed that “the catastrophic damage” inside means “that is not 87 people”.

Authorities believe at least 80 people died in the June 14 fire but have said they may not know the exact death toll before the end of the year.

Commander Stuart Cundy said that on Monday police recovered the “last of the visible human remains” from the tower.

“In total, we have made 87 recoveries but I must stress that the catastrophic damage inside Grenfell Tower means that is not 87 people,” he said today.