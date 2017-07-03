The new leader of Kensington & Chelsea Borough Council has said she is “truly sorry’ for its failings over the Grenfell Tower fire.

Elizabeth Campbell was elected on Monday night to replace Nicholas Paget-Brown, who resigned on Friday after weeks of criticism over the council’s failure to prevent the fire, which has killed at least 80 people, and its poor response in the aftermath.

The council is now facing calls from Labour it be taken over by central government commissioners as it struggles to deal with the disaster.

It is also reeling from a PR disaster where a councillor described the fact some survivors of the fire were being charged rent for homes they have lost as a “tiny thing”.

Three days after Paget-Brown said he was resigning over “perceived failings”, Campbell used her first statement as mayor to say: “The first thing I want to do is I want to apologise.