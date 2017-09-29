All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    29/09/2017 15:59 BST

    Halloween Makeup: The Never-Ending Weird Eyebrow Trend Has Never Been So Handy

    'MUAs doing the most.'

    In case you missed all the random eyebrow trends cropping up on social over the last few months, we’ve put together a few options that are perfect for Halloween

    1. Cut-Out Bleeding Brows 

    Attributed to makeup artist Jodie Elizabeth Evans, this trend is not for the faint of heart. 

    Dare to wear if you really want to nail Halloween this year. 

    A post shared by I S O B E L L E (@eyesobell) on

    2. Superhero Lightening Brows 

    A fun alternative to the above, these lightening brows would be great for channelling your inner superhero. 

    A post shared by Zakia WAHBI (@shinybeautiz) on

    A post shared by Zakia WAHBI (@shinybeautiz) on

    3. Squiggle Brows 

    Squiggle brows have been embraced by some beauty enthusiasts, who have added eyeshadow or lipstick to match. 

    4. Werewolf Brows 

    With this trend, you could go for the demure version (as seen directly below). Another option would be to go all out for the full werewolf effect. 

    These brows are all sure to get a reaction, and on Halloween you may really put the fear into those who are done with all the brow extra-ness: 

    A post shared by GotDamnZo (@iamzoie) on

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:styleBeautyMakeupHalloween Eyebrows

    Conversations