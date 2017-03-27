People Are Using Hard-Boiled Eggs To Apply Makeup And Now The World Makes No Sense

We’ve reported our fair share of unconventional beauty applicators over the years, but using a hard-boiled egg is a first.

Beauty blogger Nadi, who goes by the moniker PopLuxe, recently uploaded a vlog to YouTube of his step-by-step process of how to apply makeup using a single egg.

From foundation to eyeshadow and even contouring, Nadi glides the de-shelled egg over his face - at one point it slightly crumbles and he snacks on it. As you do.

“Oh my gosh, this is actually working really, really well,” Nadi said.

“This kind of feels like a really cold SiliSponge but it smells like sewage, like eggs, so that’s a turnoff — but it’s actually doing a pretty good job.

“I really like how cold this is - it’s like super refreshing!”