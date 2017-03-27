All Sections
    27/03/2017 16:13 BST

    People Are Using Hard-Boiled Eggs To Apply Makeup And Now The World Makes No Sense

    'It smells like sewage'.

    We’ve reported our fair share of unconventional beauty applicators over the years, but using a hard-boiled egg is a first. 

    Beauty blogger Nadi, who goes by the moniker PopLuxe, recently uploaded a vlog to YouTube of his step-by-step process of how to apply makeup using a single egg. 

    From foundation to eyeshadow and even contouring, Nadi glides the de-shelled egg over his face - at one point it slightly crumbles and he snacks on it. As you do. 

    “Oh my gosh, this is actually working really, really well,” Nadi said.

    “This kind of feels like a really cold SiliSponge but it smells like sewage, like eggs, so that’s a turnoff — but it’s actually doing a pretty good job.

    “I really like how cold this is - it’s like super refreshing!”

     And then makeup artist Esther Gbudje, gave it a go on Instagram:

     

    EGG BLENDING SPONGE I have seen loads of beauty hacks using different things as blending sponge like 🍅, kitchen scourer, pads even condoms (I would have loved to try that but I would have to answer loads of questions from hubby lol) so I took it a notch by using a HARD BOILED EGG 🍳 Sienna had a filled day laughing so hard she said 'oh Mummy you are crazy and I love it' lol. Well anyway did it work YES it did, would I use it again hmmmm MAYBE . Would you try this hack? Yes or No. What you think? Let me know what other Instagram Beauty Hack you have tried and it actually worked for you. Do enjoy the video. Press Play my loves 💋❤❤❤❤ 🎼Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran #houseofsienna #shimycatsmua #universodamaquiagem_oficial #undiscovered_muas #hudabeauty #wakeupandmakeup #peachyqueenblog #motd#tudoparachicas#strictlytutorials#likeforlike#sdeventsworld#followforfollow#fakeupfix#highlightandcontour#makeupvideoss#makeupartist #liveglam#1minutemakeup#tutorials#tutorial#makeupforbarbies#instagram#makeuptutorial#makeupdolls#ibeautybar#livetutorial#makeup#makeuptutorialsx0x @makeupforbarbies @buzzfeed #beautyqueens4ever

    A post shared by E S T H E R -- G B U D J E (@houseofsienna) on

