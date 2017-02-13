Last time we checked, homework is meant to consolidate what children are learning at school, not test the brains of parents who are several decades older (and hopefully a little wiser).
But time and time again parents are taking to the internet to share the utterly baffling work designed for kids, which is leaving adults feeling outwitted.
Can you answer these homework questions that other families are struggling to get to the bottom of?
1. This numbers question.
The Holderness family uploaded this photo of their son’s complex homework on Facebook with the caption: “Internet friends: solve this 1st grade math homework #showyourwork #mybrainhurts.”
Try it for yourself here.
2. This shapes question.
This dad was helping his son, who is in year five, at a primary school in Glossop, Derbyshire, when they reached this question in his math’s homework.
The 43-year-old said he “spent an hour” trying to work it out and sending it to friends with economics degrees, who also couldn’t answer it.
3. This fruit-based question.
This coconut conundrum sent Facebook into overdrive last year, after mum Thighler Perry tweeted a picture of the brainteaser.
The task is to work out the missing value on the fourth sum, by finding the values of an apple, banana and coconut. But if you break it down, it’s really not that hard. Or is it?
4. This vocabulary question.
This teacher marked two answers wrong on the sheet, for a second grade pupil, who got the definitions for ‘twinkle’ and ‘sparkle’ mixed up. Apparently there is difference between what these words mean. Who knew?