If You Read Anything Today Let It Be This Harry Potter Book Written By An AI

J.K Rowling reportedly wrote a grand total of 1,084,170 words of Harry Potter (we weren’t responsible for counting that) but it seems that still isn’t enough Hogwarts-related wizardry to keep the world happy. This is after a company used artificial intelligence software to write a whole new Harry Potter book, based on the previous seven works of fiction.

Matthew Fearn - PA Images via Getty Images

AI has been used to detect breast cancer, write classical music, and generally do really impressive things for the future of humanity. But now Botnik Studios have trained a predictive keyboard on a diet of all things Potter, and then asked it to write its own version. The resulting work of fiction is titled ‘Harry Potter And The Portrait Of What Looked Like A Large Pile Of Ash’ - catchy.

We used predictive keyboards trained on all seven books to ghostwrite this spellbinding new Harry Potter chapter https://t.co/UaC6rMlqTy pic.twitter.com/VyxZwMYVVy — Botnik Studios (@botnikstudios) December 12, 2017