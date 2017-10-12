Harvey Weinstein Sex Assault Allegation Investigated By Scotland Yard

Police in London are investigating a sexual assault allegation against Harvey Weinstein, it has been confirmed.

The accusation was made to Merseyside Police and relates to an alleged assault in London in the 1980s.

It follows widespread sexual assault and harassment allegations against the film executive that have already led to his dismissal from the production company he co-founded.

A spokesman told HuffPost UK: “The Metropolitan Police Service was passed an allegation of sexual assault by Merseyside Police on Wednesday, 11 October.

“The allegation will be assessed by officers from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command.