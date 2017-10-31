All Sections
    Harvey Weinstein: UK Police 'Investigating Seven Women's Sexual Assault Allegations'

    The most recent alleged assault was in 2015.

    31/10/2017 12:28 GMT | Updated 1 hour ago

    Police in London investigating Harvey Weinstein are now looking at allegations of sexual assault from seven women.

    Scotland Yard’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command is investigating the allegations which range from the early 1980s and 2015.

    Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
    Harvey Weinstein has faced accusations of sexual harassment and assault but denies engaging in non-consensual sex

    It follows widespread sexual assault and harassment allegations against the powerful film mogul that have led to his dismissal from the production company he co-founded and the Academy of Motions Pictures Arts and Sciences.

    The Metropolitan Police said no arrests had been made.

    Weinstein has previously said he “unequivocally denies” any allegation of non-consensual sex.

    It added two of the alleged assaults took place outside the UK and it would pass the details to the relevant local police force.

    The alleged assaults took place in West London, Camden and Westminster.

    Police received the allegations between October 11 and October 28.

    The news comes after actress Lysette Anthony said Weinstein raped her in his home in Chelsea in the 1980s.

    More than 30 women have come forward to accuse the movie mogul of varying degrees of sexual assault, harassment and rape, including Gwyneth PaltrowRose McGowan and Cara Delevingne.

