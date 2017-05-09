A mum has praised her son’s headteacher for sending his pupils some words of wisdom about their SATs revision.
Eliza Lawson took to Facebook to share a photo of a letter sent to her son Josh by Marden Bridge Middle School Headteacher, Mr Newport, who she said “absolutely knocked it out of the park” with the “extra homework” he set his pupils.
“We are now in the last couple of days before SATs and it is vital that you use your time this weekend wisely,” wrote Mr Newport.
“This is your homework for this weekend. Please complete as many of these activities as possible and tick to say they have been done.”
He then lists activities including: smile; spend time with people you love; laugh until your tummy hurts; go outside and enjoy the weather; and do something you have never done before.
Underneath this list he wrote: “If you feel you have to, you may revise BUT you can only do this for a maximum of one hour total.
“Remember - Mr Newport is in charge of worrying - you don’t need to. You are amazing and I could not be more proud of you.”
Lawson encouraged people to share her post to “show how much we value teachers that see our children as growing people, not numbers on a page.”
And her call to action was quickly taken up with her post being shared more than 1,300 times within four days of being posted on 5 May.
It seems Mr Newport may have been inspired by a note sent to pupils by Year 6 teacher Mrs Thom, from Bucklebury Primary school, in Reading, last year.
Mr Newport told HuffPost UK: “We actually saw the letter via another school’s twitter feed, we thought it really captured what we wanted to say to our pupils.
“The pupils have worked incredibly hard in the lead up to the SATS, they have received a lot of additional English and Maths tuition, and the opportunity to take part in PE every day.
“Importantly they received advice about how to look after their wellbeing. We believe in all children reaching their full potential academically but also looking after their welfare and state of mind.
“I hold the parents/carers from our school in high regard; they want their children to do their best and are fully aware the need for them to be nurtured and supported, part of that must involve taking part in fun, relaxed activities.
“It’s important we get the balance right for all of our pupils. I would offer this as a reason why the letter has been received so warmly.”