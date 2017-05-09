A mum has praised her son’s headteacher for sending his pupils some words of wisdom about their SATs revision.

Eliza Lawson took to Facebook to share a photo of a letter sent to her son Josh by Marden Bridge Middle School Headteacher, Mr Newport, who she said “absolutely knocked it out of the park” with the “extra homework” he set his pupils.

“We are now in the last couple of days before SATs and it is vital that you use your time this weekend wisely,” wrote Mr Newport.

“This is your homework for this weekend. Please complete as many of these activities as possible and tick to say they have been done.”

He then lists activities including: smile; spend time with people you love; laugh until your tummy hurts; go outside and enjoy the weather; and do something you have never done before.