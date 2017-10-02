Heidi Montag has given birth to her first child with Spencer Pratt.
The former ‘The Hills’ reality couple welcomed their baby boy on Sunday 1 October and named him Gunner Stone.
“We are so blessed to have a beautiful healthy baby boy,” Montag told Us Weekly. “It was the hardest and most rewarding experience.”
According to US Weekly, Gunner weighed six pounds 12 ounces and has blonde hair with blue eyes.
Pratt said the experience was: “Officially the most lit day of my life.”
The couple, who wed in April 2009, revealed they were expecting their first child together in April 2017.
The said they had been waiting for “the right time” to start a family and Montag became pregnant after they’d been trying to conceive for just one month.
Congrats to the couple!