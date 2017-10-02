Heidi Montag has given birth to her first child with Spencer Pratt.

The former ‘The Hills’ reality couple welcomed their baby boy on Sunday 1 October and named him Gunner Stone.

“We are so blessed to have a beautiful healthy baby boy,” Montag told Us Weekly. “It was the hardest and most rewarding experience.”

According to US Weekly, Gunner weighed six pounds 12 ounces and has blonde hair with blue eyes.