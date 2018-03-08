Helen Mirren Praised For Sharing Makeup-Free Photo Taken Before Oscars Glam Squad Got To Work

Helen Mirren’s fans love her honest approach to her beauty routine and she has again earned their praise by sharing a candid makeup free photo taken before her glam squad prepped her for the Oscars red carpet.
Mirren shared the photo on Instagram, followed by an “after” shot in which she credited the work of the team behind her hair and makeup.
Commenters praised Mirren for being “real”.
Mirren who is a self-confessed “makeupista” (as opposed to a fashionista), has previously admitted that moisturiser “probably does fuck all”, while speaking in her role as brand ambassador for L’Oreal.
“I’m not setting standards for others. All I can do is be who I am. I’ve always loved makeup,” she said, according to The Telegraph.
“I’m an eternal optimist - I know that when I put my moisturiser on it probably does fuck all, but it just makes me feel better. I’ve always said to L’Oreal as well that I will only do what makes me feel better.”