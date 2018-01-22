5 Farcical Moments As Henry Bolton Clings On As Ukip Leader

Henry Bolton is clinging on as Ukip leader despite a vote of no confidence from his party’s ruling committee in the aftermath of the controversy over racist comments made by his now ex-girlfriend about Meghan Markle.

The former soldier made public his determination to fight on in a statement made from a Folkestone hotel’s car park, capping off a farcical day for the embattled ’Kipper.

Here are five amazing moments from Monday alone:

1. Bolton’s called a “a cock-led conceited ass” by a colleague.

On Sunday, members of the party’s National Executive Committee - its ruling body - held a vote of no confidence in Bolton’s leadership.

He was, however, given the chance to step down and have the vote effectively wiped from the record in order to spare his blushes.

After considering the offer for around 20 minutes, Bolton decided to fight on.

“The man’s a cock-led conceited ass,” a senior source with intimate knowledge of the meeting told HuffPost UK today. With friends like these ...

2. Ukip frontbenchers who you’ve never heard of desert him.

Bolton was faced with a wave of resignations from his frontbench in what appeared to be a co-ordinated effort to oust him.

Political journalists spent much of the day marking off who was the latest to fall, with 16 and counting quitting their posts.