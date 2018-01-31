These Are The High Street Denim Jackets You'll Need This Spring

Denim jackets are among some of spring’s hottest trends.
Perfect for transitional whether and throwing on with almost any ensemble, a denim jacket can be the making of an outfit with it’s effortless appeal.
These jackets have elevated casual style to create looks that seem both care-free and put together and make handy on-the-go items.
While some may see the beauty in a cheap and cheerful trend piece, others might opt for practicality and purchase a jacket that will last a decade.
Either way, investing in a denim jacket will work out as a bargain, since they never go out of style.
Whether you’re one to stick to classic sky blue hues or prefer your denim threads in navy and black tones, there’s likely a jacket out there for you.
We’ve compiled a list of the hottest denim jackets the high street has to offer this season.
Scroll through to take a look.
Simply Be
Simply Be
Topshop
Topshop
Zara
Zara
New Look
New Look
Asos
Asos
Mango
Mango
Topshop
Asos
Simply Be