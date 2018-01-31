All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    31/01/2018 16:16 GMT

    These Are The High Street Denim Jackets You'll Need This Spring

    Affordable and practical.

    Denim jackets are among some of spring’s hottest trends. 

    Perfect for transitional whether and throwing on with almost any ensemble, a denim jacket can be the making of an outfit with it’s effortless appeal. 

    These jackets have elevated casual style to create looks that seem both care-free and put together and make handy on-the-go items.  

    While some may see the beauty in a cheap and cheerful trend piece, others might opt for practicality and purchase a jacket that will last a decade.

    Either way, investing in a denim jacket will work out as a bargain, since they never go out of style.

    Simply Be

    Whether you’re one to stick to classic sky blue hues or prefer your denim threads in navy and black tones, there’s likely a jacket out there for you. 

    We’ve compiled a list of the hottest denim jackets the high street has to offer this season. 

    Scroll through to take a look.

    • Simply Be
      Simply Be
      Rose Badge Distressed Denim Jacket, £30.50
    • Simply Be
      Denim Parka With Faux Fur Hood, £75
    • Topshop
      Topshop
      Oversized Denim Jacket, £45
    • Topshop
      Mini Crystal Denim Jacket, £89.00
    • Zara
      zara
      Ripped Denim Jacket, £29.99
    • zara
      Denim Jacket With Faux Fur Trim, £79.99
    • New Look
      New Look
      Curves Blue Oversized Denim Jacket, £44.99
    • New Look
      Blue Rinse Wash Fitted Denim Jacket, £25.99
    • Asos
      Asos
      Asos Denim Jacket In Cow Print, £45
    • Asos
      Liquor N Poker Plus Cropped Denim Jacket with Mesh Panel, £45
    • Mango
      Mango
      Faux Shearling-Lined Denim Jacket, £39.99
    • Mango
      Studded Denim Jacket, £59.99
    • Products Worth Waiting & Saving For
      Topshop
      MOTO Chainmail Denim Jacket, £150
    • Asos
      Pepe Jeans Ruffle Sleeve Denim Jacket, £120
    • Simply Be
      Simply Be, available in March. 

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:FashionStylehigh streetdenim

    Conversations