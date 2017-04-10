Missguided And House Of Fraser Respond To Claims They're Selling Real Fur Labelled As Fake

House of Fraser and Missguided have responded to claims they’ve been selling faux fur products that contain real fur.

Investigations by Sky News and Humane Society International UK (HSI/UK) found some items marked as “fake fur” for sale in UK shops, were actually made from four different types of animal fur.

According to Sky News, fibre specialist Dr Phil Greaves found the fur to be sourced from rabbit, raccoon dog, mink and cat.

Items containing real fur were found in the department store House of Fraser and online retailer Missguided.

House of Fraser has now removed a pair of gloves, made by one of their concessions, Moda In Pelle, after Dr Greaves found they were made from rabbit fur.