    • STYLE
    24/03/2017 13:27 GMT

    H&M's Latest Conscious Collection Is Their Best Yet For Sustainable Fashion

    Sustainable 👗 = saving 🌎

    H&M’s latest Conscious Exclusive collection proves that fashion may fade, but sustainable style is here to stay.

    Made for special occasions in mind, the line is made from at least 50 percent of recyclable and renewable materials.  

    Available online and in stores from 20 April 2017, Natalia Vodianova, supermodel and face of the campaign, shared this dreamy video from behind the scenes on Instagram:

    Я горжусь тем, что стану (Engl below) лицом экологичной линии H&M Conscious Exclusive. Увлекательно наблюдать за появлением новых экологичных материалов, которые использованы в этой коллекции - они обещают нам более экологичное будущее в мире моды. Это платье, например, было сделано из переработанных пластиковых бутылок, собранных с береговых линий. @hm #HMConsciousExclusive 🌊🌱❤️ 🇬🇧 I am proud to announce that I am starring this years’ #HMConsciousExclusive campaign @hm ! Here’s the first sneak peek of my favourite dress made from plastic shoreline waste. 🍃🌊🤗

    A post shared by Natalia Vodianova (@natasupernova) on

    The dress, made entirely of plastics recycled from shoreline waste, was worn by Hollywood actress Rooney Mara to the recent Oscars after-party. 

    A bestseller? We think so. 

    For the first time, the brand has added unisex ecological oils and adorable kid’s clothing too. 

    Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

    With a pink fishnet bag made from recycled beach material and pairs of earrings made from recycled plastic and glass, the accessories are equally commendable. 

    Here are a few stand-out pieces for us: 

    • HM
      H&M
    • HM
      H&M
    • HM
      H&M
    • HM
      H&M
    • HM
      HM
    • HM
      HM
    • HM
      H&M
    • HM
      HM
    • HM
      HM
    • H&M

