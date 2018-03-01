Hope Hicks, one of Donald Trump’s longest-serving and most trusted aides, is resigning from her job as White House communications director. The circumstances surrounding the departure of the 29-year-old are not entirely clear but came just a day after she spent nine hours in a closed hearing of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee on its investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election. Among the issues Hicks declined to discuss with the House panel was her part in drafting a statement in July 2017 misrepresenting a July 2016 meeting at Trump Tower that included the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, other Trump associates and Natalia Veselnitskaya, a Russian lawyer.

Trump Jr said initially the meeting was about adoptions, but said later that Veselnitskaya had promised damaging information about his father’s election campaign opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton. White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Hicks’ decision to leave was not related to her appearance before the panel, where lawmakers said she declined to answer questions about the administration and admitted she told “white lies” for Trump, reports Reuters.

There is no one that can fill the void Hope Hicks will leave behind. She is in a league of her own and no one can replace her. Far and away one of the most talented and skilled people I’ve ever met and coming to work won’t be the same without her. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) March 1, 2018

Hicks has been a rock for Trump during all of the many ups and downs of his presidency and her loss leaves him ever-more isolated. WHO IS HOPE HICKS? The 29-year-old had so far managed to keep a relatively low profile in an administration filled with larger-than-life characters mired in intrigue.

Hicks’ background is in the PR world and she joined The Trump Organisation full-time in 2014 helping Ivanka Trump expand her fashion label.

In 2015 Trump chose her to be press secretary for his election campaign despite having no experience in politics of political campaigns.

During the campaign one of her major roles was dictating Trump’s tweets.

In August of last year she was made White House Director of Communications, replacing the PR disaster that was Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci”. The news is a massive blow to the President and means barely anyone that isn’t related by blood or marriage remains from the administration he formed when he took office a little over one year ago. Hicks did more than steer messaging. She was a constant presence in Trump’s orbit, sitting in on interviews with reporters and quietly steering press-related policy while maintaining a behind-the-scenes, low-but-glamorous-profile. She managed in many ways to stay above the fray of staff backbiting and palace intrigue that has characterised the Trump White House, but her proximity to the president has made her a central figure in some of its more dramatic moments.

The President called her “a truly great person” whom he would miss having at his side but specualtion is rife that her admission will have caused intense friction between her and Trump. His first chief of staff, Reince Priebus, stepped down last summer, and his chief strategist, Steve Bannon was fired. Four people, including Hicks and former press secretary Sean Spicer, who also resigned, have held the communications director mantle. And that’s just the main headliners...

