Toxic Housing Crisis Fuels A 700% Rise In Families Forced To Live In B&Bs - Here's One Mother's Story

Looking after an 8-month-old baby is a challenge for anyone, but Dian Walker is finding it tougher than most.

The mother-of-two was made homeless six weeks ago after falling behind with her rent, and now lives in a single room in a bed-and-breakfast with her baby and 11-year-old son.

The family has to share a bathroom with others in the B&B, including another family, which has two teenage children.

It is a far from ideal way to raise a family, especially as Dian’s son – who does not want to be named – now has to travel from Ilford in east London to Edmonton in the north of the capital for school.

The Sainsbury’s employee – who works part-time in customer service for the supermarket chain - is worried what the impact of the family’s cramped living conditions are having on her children, particularly her eldest.

“He doesn’t really like it,” the 33-year-old told HuffPost UK.

“It’s very uncomfortable. Sometimes he doesn’t want to go back there. I keep telling him that things will get better soon. Sometimes he thinks this has happened because it’s his fault.”

Dian fell behind on her rent when she was on maternity leave after splitting from her new-born baby’s father.

She owed her landlord more than £5,000 and was kicked out on to the streets.

Her attempts to find a new home in the private sector have been fruitless, as landlord after landlord refused to accept her housing benefit as payment.

“I can’t afford to go back private. If I could, I wouldn’t be in this situation,” she said.

“It’s not just the rent, it’s finding a month’s rent up-front, and a deposit and then letting fees.”