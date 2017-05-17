How This 45-Year-Old Transformed His Body In Just 12 Weeks

A 45-year-old is telling men they’re never too old to get into shape after he transformed his physique in just 12 weeks.

Dad-of-three Ben Jackson halved his body fat after overhauling his diet and fitness regime for three months and says he now feels better than ever.

“Many 45+ males might think that when they’ve hit middle age, it’s too late to embark on a fitness journey because their body is out of shape or they don’t have the same stamina as they did in their 20’s,” he said.

“I hope the results inspire other middle-aged blokes that they can still reinvent themselves physically and mentally regardless of their age.

“I’ve got loads more energy to play with the kids and my wife’s not complaining either.”