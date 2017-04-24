Anyone wanting to help turn the spreadsheet into site - find each other! Use the hashtag #SheetToSite with specifics of how you can help — Becky S 🤖 (@chickabiddybex) April 20, 2017

After some spontaneous online collaboration under the hashtag ‘#SheetToSite’, Snowden revealed the final result this weekend.

I am SO excited to announce that the tactical spreadsheet data is now on a mobile friendly website: https://t.co/NhPVwZzUBF 😀 #Tactical2017 pic.twitter.com/wqL5wj7Kpz — Becky S 🤖 (@chickabiddybex) April 22, 2017

The brilliantly simple website allows you to find your constituency from a drop-down list and then advises whether you should back Labour, Lib Dems, SNP or the Greens. Unless you’re a Tory voter of course. Or Ukip for that matter.

Tactical2017 How to vote in the Labour safe seat of Hackney North and Stoke Central

Snowden told The Huffington Post UK why she started the project last week. She said: “I know that there are a lot of people out there who don’t want another Tory government. But due to our broken voting system, they only need 36% of the vote to get a majority of seats (this is exactly what happened in 2015). “So the only way to prevent the Tories from getting another majority is to vote tactically. And that’s why I made the sheet, so that people would have a resource to find out which constituencies should vote which way.”

The venture has also spawned the hashtag #Tactical2017 and the inevitable associated memes.