The remarkably detailed spreadsheet outlining how to vote tactically in the General Election to keep the Tories from power has been turned into a website.
Becky Snowden, 28, created the online document which shows how voters can attempt to defeat an odds-on Conservative victory.
After it was shared far and wide on social media she put out a call for help to transform the spreadsheet into a website.
After some spontaneous online collaboration under the hashtag ‘#SheetToSite’, Snowden revealed the final result this weekend.
The brilliantly simple website allows you to find your constituency from a drop-down list and then advises whether you should back Labour, Lib Dems, SNP or the Greens.
Unless you’re a Tory voter of course. Or Ukip for that matter.
Snowden told The Huffington Post UK why she started the project last week.
She said: “I know that there are a lot of people out there who don’t want another Tory government. But due to our broken voting system, they only need 36% of the vote to get a majority of seats (this is exactly what happened in 2015).
“So the only way to prevent the Tories from getting another majority is to vote tactically. And that’s why I made the sheet, so that people would have a resource to find out which constituencies should vote which way.”
The venture has also spawned the hashtag #Tactical2017 and the inevitable associated memes.
Snowden added: “I’ve received a huge amount of support from some wonderful people. We’ve teamed up to create the mobile friendly tactical2017.com in our spare time and yesterday we had 100k visits to the site.
“It’s truly inspiring seeing people who have never met work together and give up so much of their free time.
“We hope to achieve a few things. Obviously, we want to prevent a Conservative majority government. But this doesn’t necessarily mean a progressive coalition. The Conservatives could be forced to form a minority government, which isn’t as uncommon as it sounds.
“We also hope to highlight the rigged voting system to as many people as possible. When votes aren’t all equal and the system favours certain parties above others, that isn’t true democracy. The people in power will never change it on their own because it’s what keeps them in power. How scary is that? The more people who are aware, the more pressure we can apply to change that.
“It’s definitely doable.”