We often hear about how social media is linked to loneliness.

Only this week, American psychologists warned that many sites designed to bring people together are actually making them feel more alone.

But we hear less about how social networks can connect people suffering from depression and insecurities, and help them find support.

Now, a new study from US universities is shining a light on Instagram as an outlet for people with depression to overcome their silence.

The team, which was intrigued by the fact that the app permits pseudonyms, analysed nearly 800 posts tagged with #depression from a pool of 90,000.

“[Normally] physical or mental health and body image concerns are stigmatized, rarely disclosed and frequently elicit negative responses when shared with others,” the study’s authors write.

“We found that [...] disclosures, in addition to deep and detailed stories of one’s difficult experiences, attract positive social support on Instagram.”