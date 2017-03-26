Intruder With Fake ID 'Wandered Round Parliament For 12 Hours'

Security at Parliament’s gates was breached last year by an intruder who flashed fake identification and wandered around the estate for 12 hours, it has been claimed.

The Sunday Telegraph said officers at Carriage Gates, where Pc Keith Palmer was stationed when he was stabbed by Khalid Masood in Wednesday’s terror attack, were fooled by a 29-year-old who did not have security clearance.

He then wandered around the Palace of Westminster before eventually breaking into Moncrieff’s bar in the parliamentary press gallery and was discovered drunk the next morning, it was claimed.

It comes after parliamentarians called for security to be tightened at the entrance, which faces Parliament Square, after a video showed the complex’s gates were left open and apparently unmanned after Wednesday’s terror attack.