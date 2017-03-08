Is Mark Zuckerberg planning to run for president in 2020?

The Facebook founder has sparked further rumours of a potential bid for the White House by hiring Hillary Clinton’s chief campaign strategist Joel Benenson.

Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chain have hired the Democratic pollster, who also was a top adviser to Barack Obama, as a consultant, reports Politico.

And as this connect-the-dots style evidence trail suggests, Zuckerberg is sure doing everything to leave open the possibility.

1. Embark on an ambitious tour of the US