Jacob Rees-Mogg Claims University Scuffle Was 'Not As Dramatic As It Looked'

Jacob Rees-Mogg told MPs a scuffle he became embroiled in at a university was ‘not as dramatic as it looked’.

The high-profile Brexiteer said he was more concerned about the persistent online abuse of female MPs than “a small protest”.

Rees-Mogg was addressing the University of West England’s (UWE) politics and international relations society in Bristol on Friday when a group of masked protesters burst into the room, sparking an altercation.

The Somerset MP told the Commons and Lords joint human rights committee he had deliberately stood in between the demonstrators and some audience members to avoid anyone being hit, but that the incident was resolved quickly.

“I think it’s important not to get this out of proportion,” he said.

“The television pictures made it look much more dramatic than it was.

“I stood between two people I thought were going to hit each other...I stood in between them because I knew they were not going to hit me.”

He said the group - none of which are believed to be students - did not want him to be heard, but refused his offer of a discussion.

“That was the point of their protest, and I think as a protest that’s perfectly legitimate. Not everyone is going to want to sit there quietly and listen to my view of the world.”