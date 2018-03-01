Jacob Rees Mogg Admits Error Over Jeremy Corbyn's Voting Record

Tory backbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg has admitted he was wrong to claim Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn voted against the Good Friday Agreement.

The hardline Brexiteer made the false claim during an interview on Channel 4 News about EU withdrawal and the Northern Irish border issue.

Asked if it was worth sacrificing peace in Northern Ireland for Brexit, the Tory MP said: “I am unaware of any Brexiteer who is in favour of abandoning the Good Friday Agreement. It’s Jeremy Corbyn, incidentally, who voted against the Good Friday Agreement when it came to Parliament.”

Rees-Mogg later accepted he had been incorrect but failed to say sorry.