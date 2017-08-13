The Sunday Times said the Old Etonian, who has seen a sudden upsurge in popularity, was “sounding out” friends about a possible challenge.

There has been much speculation that the MP for North East Somerset might consider the leadership, egged on by supporters who have dubbed themselves the “Moggmentum” movement.

Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg has distanced himself from suggestions that he is considering a bid for the Conservative leadership.

Anglo-US academic Ted Malloch, meanwhile, claimed that Rees-Mogg had let slip his leadership ambitions during a private lunch.

“I was at a lunch with Jacob very recently and he indicated he would like to be considered for the leadership when the time comes,” Professor Malloch, who is close to US president Donald Trump, told The Mail on Sunday.

“He did not mean now, but at some point in the future.”

But in an interview with The Sunday Times, he played down the idea that he was ready to put himself forward as a new leader.

“I think if I threw my hat in the ring, my hat would be thrown back at me pretty quickly,” he said.

However, the paper quoted a friend of the MP as saying: “Jacob is loyal to a fault and would never do anything to destabilise Theresa May.

“But should she stand aside ... he is starting to look at some of his more ambitious peers and wonder what they have got that he hasn’t”.