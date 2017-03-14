A Polish politician has been suspended by the European Parliament for 10 days after saying women should earn less than men because they are weaker, smaller and less intelligent.

Janusz Korwin-Mikke will also lose his lawmakers’ daily subsistence allowance for 30 days, meaning he stands to lose €9,180 in total.

He has also been banned from representing the legislature for a year, meaning he will not be able to participate in parliamentary delegations, Parliament President Antonio Tajani said on Tuesday.