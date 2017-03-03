A right-wing Polish MEP has stunned the European Parliament after claiming women should earn less than their male counterparts “because they are weaker, smaller and less intelligent”.

Janusz Korwin-Mikke is now being investigated over the comments made during a discussion on the gender pay gap.

The 74-year-old, who has his own party named Poland’s Coalition for the Renewal of the Republic–Liberty and Hope, said: “Of course women must earn less than men because they are weaker, they are smaller, they are less intelligent, they must earn less, that’s all.”