A right-wing Polish MEP has stunned the European Parliament after claiming women should earn less than their male counterparts “because they are weaker, smaller and less intelligent”.
Janusz Korwin-Mikke is now being investigated over the comments made during a discussion on the gender pay gap.
The 74-year-old, who has his own party named Poland’s Coalition for the Renewal of the Republic–Liberty and Hope, said: “Of course women must earn less than men because they are weaker, they are smaller, they are less intelligent, they must earn less, that’s all.”
Spanish MEP Iratxe Garcia Perez was quick to admonish him.
She said: “According to what you’re saying and your theory I wouldn’t have the right to be here as a member of parliament.
“I know you’re very upset and very concerned about the fact we women can represent citizens on an equal footing with you.
“I think I need to defend European women against men like you.”
According to the BBC, Korwin-Mikke could face a fine or temporary suspension if he is found to have broken the parliament’s rules.
“Defamatory, racist or xenophobic language or behaviour in parliamentary debates” is banned in the European Parliament.
This is not the first time he has caused outrage.
He was suspended in 2015 for making a Nazi salute in the parliamentary chamber and has also been punished for using racist language.
London Labour MEP Seb Dance, who hit the headlines last month held for holding a sign behind Nigel Farage accusing him of lying, told The Independent that Korwin-Mikke “crossed a line”.
He said: “He undermined the value and worth of his colleagues because of their gender and in so doing demeaned not just them but himself.
“He has crossed a line and must lose the right to be taken seriously on anything.
“Too often, nationalists and extremists hide behind free speech when spewing out their hatred and bile. They must be held to account and there must be consequences.”