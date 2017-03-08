Piers Morgan is hoping an extraordinary interview with a “horrendous sexist pig” will put to bed any claims that he himself has any misogynistic leanings. The Good Morning Britain (GMB) presenter and co-host Susanna Reid were interviewing Polish politician, Janusz Korwin-Mikke, who claimed women are paid less than men as they are “less intelligent”. The notorious MEP also argued “blondes get paid more than brunettes” and somehow that height has an effect on salary - all on International Women’s Day.

ITV Piers Morgan (left) called Janusz Korwin-Mikke (right) a 'horrendous sexist pig' on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday.

Morgan interjected, saying: “Do you understand that when you say that on International Women’s Day, that you’re basically telling the world... that you are a horrendous sexist pig?” Korwin-Mikke, replied: “Why are you not interested that women are weaker or shorter than men?” The combative interview comes after Morgan clashed with a number of high profile women about feminism and equality this week. On Tuesday, Morgan criticised Labour MP Stella Creasy for being on a “deliberate all-female shortlist” when she stood as a candidate for Walthamstow. Morgan and Emma Watson have also been embroiled in a row about feminism after the actress was photographed for a Vanity Fair cover shoot. Some were skeptical as to the reasons why Morgan was interviewing Korwin-Mikke on International Women’s Day, with the presenter admitting he “would hope” claims he is sexist now cease.

One would hope so. https://t.co/qIoCn4Aaru — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 8, 2017

@piersmorgan Did you really have to use that ludicrous man to make a point? As though you're trying to present him as representative of men? — Patrick Beames (@pajb49) March 8, 2017

@JamesGill13 @piersmorgan I think you'll find this guy was carefully selected for interview so Piers could look a hero. — Mark (@batsyface) March 8, 2017

Korwin-Mikke hit the headlines last week when he told the European Parliament that women “must earn less than men because they are weaker... they are less intelligent”. Speaking on GMB this morning, the 74-year-old denied saying women “should” earn less, adding: “I never said that women should earn less I only said that because they are shorter, they are weaker, they are less intelligent, they are less aggressive and so on they earn less. “By the way, shorter men earn less than tall men, the blonde earn more than the brunette. They are different. (sic)” Korwin-Mikke was unable to provide an example of when a short man has earned less than a tall man. In response to Morgan asking Korwin-Mikke whether he thinks personally that women are less intelligent than men, the Polish politician replied: “Yes, of course.” He added: “Intelligence is only one future of women. And, of course, they are less intelligent [by] several points on the IQ scale. There is no doubt on that.” Morgan asked: “How can you say that women are less intelligent than men when you yourself sound so incredibly stupid?” Some said that the exchange showed why it is important to have International Women’s Day.

And others praised Morgan for “absolutely destroying” the politician.

I'm not a @piersmorgan fan but gotta love him giving him that jumped up, male chauvinist, bigoted MEP twerp what for on @GMB this morning! — Lisa Whittaker (@MrsWhitt7) March 8, 2017

@GMB that was the most awkward interview ever, @piersmorgan I'm literally crying laughing whilst watching through my fingers! — Lisa Reynolds (@fordst1) March 8, 2017