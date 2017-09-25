Joshua Roberts / Reuters Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump in the Oval Office in July of this year.

During Trump’s 2016 election campaign, the Republican derided Democratic rival Hillary Clinton for her use of a private email server for official correspondence when she was secretary of state under President Barack Obama. Some of those messages were later determined to contain classified information although there is no evidence Kushner shared such documents.

Pretty incredible to watch the same Republicans that attacked Hillary now defend Jared Kushner’s use of a private email. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) September 25, 2017

Trump often led crowds in chants of “Lock her up!” during the campaign and vowed in October she would “be in jail” over the matter if he became president. He has since said he would not pursue prosecution. Politico said other senior Trump aides had also used private email accounts, including former chief of staff Reince Priebus, former chief strategist Steve Bannon and economic adviser Gary Cohn. “Mr. Kushner uses his White House email address to conduct White House business,” Lowell said in a statement provided to Politico, as well as other media organisations including Reuters.

Jared Kushner has used a private email account he created in December to talk with White House officials. My story: https://t.co/BHYRexyq6Z — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) September 24, 2017

“Fewer than a hundred emails from January through August were either sent to or returned by Mr.Kushner to colleagues in the White House from his personal email account,” the lawyer said. “These usually forwarded news articles or political commentary and most often occurred when someone initiated the exchange by sending an email to his personal, rather than his White House, address,” the statement added.

I am not going to chant LOCK HIM UP. But I will ask again, why does Jared Kushner still have a security clearance? https://t.co/bTxsltyc9D — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) September 24, 2017