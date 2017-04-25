A Ukip councillor has refused to end his bid to become an MP after social media posts on accounts linked to him provoked a furious backlash online. Accounts displaying Jeff Bray’s name carried messages which asked “would Jimmy Saville’s [sic] behaviour have been acceptable if he had been muslim [sic] ??” Another post on Twitter said: “everyday I read of more terror attacks and rapes by people of muslim faith, yet white Christians are called racists for being appalled by it”.

Little Clacton councillor Jeff Bray has said people are "desperate to bring Ukip down" after social media posts were unearthed pic.twitter.com/oXhpYHh4Hj — George Bowden (@georgebowden) April 25, 2017

Screenshots of a Facebook page which carried Bray’s name showed a message which read: ‘just read a site that says muslims burning poppies is “disrespectful” bollocks !! disrespectful my arse. scum, if i decicrated [sic] muslim culture in Iran i would be shot’. It added: ‘not all muslims are terrerists [sic], but all terrerists are muslims’.

They were widely shared on social media, with many deriding the views and opinions contained in the messages. Bray’s social media accounts have since been hidden from public view. But speaking about the backlash, Bray told HuffPost UK on Tuesday: “I am in no way racist and I in no way have any problem with anybody. People are desperate to bring Ukip down.” Asked about the messages he said: “I don’t know where they have come from. I’m not an expert on how people might alter messages on [social media].”

However Bray, who represents Ukip on Tendring District Council in Essex, admitted that some of the messages had been authored by him. He said: “I don’t really have a comment on that question about [Jimmy] Savile, I asked if people would have been treated different. “It was not written as a statement but as a question. I don’t remember getting any answers but it was a general question. “I don’t recognise the message about poppies,” he added. “I don’t swear on social media [so] I’m a little bit surprised.”

Ukip's new new candidate in Clacton thinks Muslims should be shot.... amongst other things. @jefbray pic.twitter.com/KedR2DIKU2 — Otto English (@Otto_English) April 25, 2017