Ukip donor Arron Banks will NOT stand to be an MP in the Essex seaside town of Clacton just days after signalling he would run.

The multi-millionaire diamond mine-owning insurance tycoon who has bankrolled Ukip and played a key role in Brexit - funding the Leave.EU campaign - said he wasn’t going to “leap over” the most likely local candidate for the party.

Banks was inspired to stand as part of his ongoing feud with Douglas Carswell, the ex-Tory-turned-Ukip MP for the constituency who he accused of trying to undermine his close ally, Nigel Farage.

Carswell has also announced he wouldn’t be standing in the seat, saying it was “job done” after the Brexit vote triumph.

In announcing he was pulling out, Banks could not resist hitting out at Carswell who is the “epitome of a nasty little career politician who didn’t give two hoots for the area”.

Last week, Banks suggested he would set up a pirate radio station on a fishing trawler off the Essex coast to highlight the plight of the industry.