Jeremy Corbyn Accuses Theresa May Of 'Flip Flopping And Floundering' On Public Sector Pay Cap

Jeremy Corbyn has accused Theresa May “flip flopping and floundering” on whether to scrap the 1% public sector pay cap.

Speaking during prime minister’s questions, the Labour leader attacked May for agreeing to spend £1bn extra on Northern Ireland in order to convince the DUP to back her minority government.

“The prime minister found £1bn to keep her own job, why can’t she find the same amount of money to keep nurses and teachers in their job, who after all serve all of us,” he said.

In response, Theresa May mounted perhaps her strongest ever defence of Conservative austerity policies.