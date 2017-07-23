Labour Leader @jeremycorbyn rules out single market membership after Brexit. "The single market is dependent on membership of the EU" #marr pic.twitter.com/BQ8WEI7hf9

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is “parroting the lie” that the UK cannot stay in Single Market once it leaves the EU, the Lib Dems have claimed.

The Labour leader today said the Britain would have to quit the Single Market after Brexit as membership was “inextricably linked” to being in the European Union.

However, as Labour MP Chuka Umunna was quick to point out, there are countries who are not in the EU but are in the Single Market - including Norway and Iceland.

Lib Dems Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake accused Corbyn of repeating the “lie” used by leading Brexiteers and said he was now part of “a coalition of chaos with Theresa May.“

While Corbyn was clear on Labour’s Single Market position, he claimed party had yet to take a “judgement” on whether the UK should stay in the customs union.

Corbyn was grilled on Labour’s Brexit position on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show this morning, and said: “The Single Market is dependent on membership of the EU.

“What we’ve said all along is that we want a tariff-free trade access to the European market and a partnership with Europe in the future.”

When asked “which side of the fence do you jump?” in relation to being in or out of the customs union, Corbyn replied: “We have to make a judgement on that - we have’t jumped on either side of that fence.

“Again, the customs union is part of the European Union, we could have a bespoke trade arrangement with the European Union which says that we would have broadly similar trade arrangements with other parts of the world.”

While Corbyn claimed leaving the Single Market was an enforced consequence of Brexit, Labour’s Shadow International Trade Secretary Barry Gardiner admitted such a move would be for “political reasons.”

Speaking on Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday, Gardiner said: “There are those people in the UK who would like to see us leave membership of the European Union but retain membership of the EEA, the European Economic Area.

“Now, I don’t subscribe to that because I think most of the political reasons that people wanted to leave the European Union would actually not be achieved by doing that.”

Outside of the 28 countries currently in the European Union, four more are members of the Single Market: Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Switzerland.

The arrangement means those countries are able to sign trade deals with other states, but have significantly less say on Single Market rules which affect their businesses and economy.