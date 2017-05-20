Jeremy Corbyn has accused Conservatives of risking a “war between generations” with a manifesto that pitches young against old. Addressing activists at a rally in Birmingham, the Labour leader called on Theresa May to ditch an “anti-pensioner package” which inflicted a “triple whammy of misery” on older voters by cutting protections for the state pension, means-testing winter fuel allowance and forcing them to pay for home care. But he insisted that a better deal for pensioners must not come at the expense of the “left-behind generation” of younger people, but should be funded through higher taxes on top earners and big business. “There is no trade-off between young and old - and there should be no trade-off,” Corbyn said.

PA Wire/PA Images Jeremy Corbyn, seen above during an election campaign event in Birmingham, has said the Tories are risking a 'war between generations'

“Society should not be setting the future of our young against security for the old. We have the wealth to offer a decent, secure life for all.” Setting out Labour plans to abolish university tuition fees and build homes for young people, Corbyn said his vision was “not a war between generations, it’s a unity between generations to create a better society for all”. He said: “Labour’s proposals will ask the top 5% of earners and the big corporations to pay a bit more, to help address these problems. “That way we can make sure that young people can get homes and pensioners can heat their houses in winter. “That way students can leave college without a huge burden of debt and older people can have their income protected through the “triple lock”, which only Labour will guarantee.” Corbyn was cheered as he told supporters that “we are moving on to win this election”, and claimed that the Conservative campaign was “unravelling” as voters examined their policies.

Neil Hall / Reuters Shadow chancellor John McDonnell said the Tories were 'loading up young people with debt' through tuition fees and doing “nothing” about skills and training