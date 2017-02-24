The divisiveness of Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership has been blamed for Labour losing the Copeland by-election, while others claimed that “Blairites” had engineered the historic loss. The seat left vacated by the resignation of Jamie Reed last month had been red since its creation in 1983 and the last Conservative MP to represent this area (previously Whitehaven) was born in 1879. It is the first by-election gain by a governing party since 1982. Corbyn was stoic in defeat.

Labour's victory in Stoke is a decisive rejection of UKIP's politics of division. But our message was not enough to win through in Copeland — Jeremy Corbyn MP (@jeremycorbyn) February 24, 2017

Labour listened to 1000s of voters on the doorstep. Both constituencies, like so many, have been let down by the political establishment — Jeremy Corbyn MP (@jeremycorbyn) February 24, 2017

To win power to rebuild and transform Britain, Labour will go further to reconnect with voters and break with the failed political consensus — Jeremy Corbyn MP (@jeremycorbyn) February 24, 2017

But many suggested the defeat was yet another sign of the divisiveness of Corbyn’s leadership...

And why did Labour lose Copeland? Well Labour sources like this one blame Jeremy Corbyn. We heard his name from many sceptical Lab voters. pic.twitter.com/QjPlUB4GGu — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) February 24, 2017

Some were placing blame before the results had even been announced.

BBC and Sky News are pouring scorn over Labour and Jeremy Corbyn, predicting the worst and speculating about his leadership #MediaBias pic.twitter.com/ukdZhCIqXP — Scott Nelson (@SocialistVoice) February 24, 2017

Why did Labour lose? Well, here are a few suggestions. 1) THE BLAIRITES Popular one this.

Surely the Blairites engineering the loss in Copeland, as they undermined Miliband in 2015, should wake people up? Surely enough is enough? — J-P. Janson De Couët (@jpjanson) February 24, 2017

If Tories have won Copeland, so be it. The responsibility lies firmly with the Blairites. One of their big players walked away. #bbctw — #CorbynWins (@davies42g) February 24, 2017

KL* The loss of Copeland was the fault of the years of Blair, Brown and their apologists in the PLP. — Ken Loach (@KenLoachSixteen) February 24, 2017

Even Corbyn’s inner circle apparently went with it.

#Newsnight reporting that Corbyn circle preparing to blame Blair and Blairites if they lose. Mad, mad, mad. — Jane Merrick (@janemerrick23) February 23, 2017

Which didn’t quite make sense.

So... if Labour hold both Stoke and Copeland, Corbyn will *thank* Blair and the Blairites, have I got that right?? https://t.co/ayghDkuCWJ — Jane Merrick (@janemerrick23) February 23, 2017

2) THE MEDIA Sorry.

#Copeland is a depressing result. People would rather listen to the demonisation of somebody in the media than save their own hospital. — Paul Williams (@Pwill666) February 24, 2017

@ayeshahazarika No surprise the same old media is concentrating on losing Copeland rather than winning Stoke. So again kicking Labour/Jeremy — Random Gildersleeve (@Gildy55) February 24, 2017

Just listened to a #Copeland Voter on BBC #radio5live clearly misled about Corbyn by what she had heard from Tory Media/Jamie Reed — Christina (@55krissi55) February 24, 2017

3) THE POLLS

Opinion polls are used to shape and influence public opinion, rather to to report on it #Stoke #copeland — Matthew Black (@NoirMJ) February 24, 2017

#BBCtw If the Tories were 18 points ahead in the polls, Labour would've lost Stoke and Copeland. The polls are totally fixed or bollocks. — Tom Robins (@mywifeisjoanie) February 24, 2017

4) IT WASN’T EVEN A DEFEAT BUT AN ‘INCREDIBLE ACHIEVEMENT’ AND A VICTORY AGAINST FASCISM

Labour's Cat Smith just told me "to be 15-18 points behind in the polls & to push the Tories within 2000 votes is an incredible achievement" — Daniel Hewitt (@DanielHewittITV) February 24, 2017

@jeremycorbyn Solidarity! Blairism lost us this election in Copeland. We defeated fascism today. Let's pass on the anti austerity message! — Tom Raeside (@RaesideTom25) February 24, 2017

5) JAMIE REED

Bad result in #Copeland despite heroic activist effort. Credit to Jamie Reed, @OwenSmith_MP & other coup plotters for delivering a Tory MP 👏 — Martyn Cook (@MartynC86) February 24, 2017

Congratulations to Jamie Reed and the Blairites for losing Copeland for @UKLabour, just to start another poll-destroying coup. #r4today — J-P. Janson De Couët (@jpjanson) February 24, 2017

Jamie Reed had one of the worst attendance / voting records of ANY MP. Surely this didn't help? #Copeland — Matthew Black (@NoirMJ) February 24, 2017

Jamie Reed and his Blairite cohorts conspire to lose Labour the Copeland seat and the same old talking heads blame Corbyn. — Dr Rebecca Marchant (@Becca_March) February 24, 2017

6) FUKUSHIMA Hang on a a sec.

@jeremycorbyn your stance on nuclear handed Copeland to the tories. — Bernard. Doc (@BernardDocta) February 24, 2017

@BernardDocta @jeremycorbyn May have been a bit different if MSM weren't suppressing truth of extent of Fukushima stuff- watch that space — Joy Fisher (@JoyFFisher) February 24, 2017

@JoyFFisher @BernardDocta @jeremycorbyn Yeah, because the UK is renowned for its earthquakes and tsunami's that caused that... — Simon Turner (@SimonTurner2) February 24, 2017

7) THERE WAS ONE OTHER SUGGESTION....

@jeremycorbyn be a leader and take responsibility for what you're doing to the labour party. show some decency and resign. pic.twitter.com/LJpUJxRCOR — hammy. (@iamhamesh) February 24, 2017

@jeremycorbyn Not your message, YOU. The Stoke hold is in spite of your leadership, and working people are suffering because of it #copeland — Alex Lusuardi (@alex_lusuardi) February 24, 2017

@jeremycorbyn thank god Nuttall sabotaged his own campaign. Dread to think what tonight would have looked like for Labour otherwise. — Rocking Horse Elite (@RockingHorseEli) February 24, 2017