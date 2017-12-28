Jeremy Corbyn Says Labour Does Not Back Second Brexit Referendum

Corbyn also denied Labour’s Brexit stance is confusing, explaining it involves accepting the UK is formally leaving the EU while wanting to develop a good economic relationship with Europe.

The Labour leader faced claims from the pro-EU Liberal Democrats that his party has “shirked their responsibility” to oppose the Government after outlining the position.

Nine backbench Labour MPs earlier this month supported a Lib Dem amendment to the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill, which transfers European law into UK law, which sought a second referendum on the terms of the Brexit deal.



The same unsuccessful amendment was opposed by two Labour MPs.

A group of 70 London-based Labour councillors have also reportedly written a letter asking shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer to commit to provide the opportunity for “people to change their mind”.

Reminded that deputy leader Tom Watson had previously said nothing should be ruled out, Corbyn told the i newspaper: “He did indeed say that, but our position is that we are not advocating a second referendum.”

He added: “We have had a referendum which came to a decision. The negotiations are still ongoing, albeit well behind schedule, and we’ve set out the kind of relationship we want to have with Europe in the future.”