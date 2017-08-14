Jeremy Corbyn Slams Donald Trump For Failing To Criticise White Supremacists

Jeremy Corbyn has criticised Donald Trump for his failure to specifically condemn white supremacist groups following the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

On Saturday a woman was killed when a car rammed into a group of pedestrians protesting a white supremacist rally.

Trump has condemned the “violence” and “hate” but has stopped short of specifically criticising white supremacist groups.

This morning the president published several tweets, but none focused on the violence.