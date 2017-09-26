Jeremy Corbyn has been praised for his “authenticity”, after a touching moment with a young supporter was caught on film.
The Labour leader, who was in Brighton for his party conference, visited Brighton Table Tennis Club, which offers sessions to young people, those aged 50+, adults with learning disabilities and children in care.
He stopped for a few rallies with some of the club members
Harry Fairchild, was clearly a fan of the Islington North MP, breaking into the “Oh, Jeremy Corbyn!” song.
But, not to be outdone, Corbyn then sang right back: “Oh, Harry Fairchild!”.
Delighted, Fairchild, who is the world’s first table tennis coach with Down’s Syndrome, ran over to give him a hug.
While on his visit, Corbyn was presented with his own club jacket - but he may not quite be making the A team yet.
According to Table Tennis England he admitted: “I’m a terrible player. In fact I’m the worst player in the club by a long way, but at least I try.”
It seems he was right - the Mirror reported that he struggled to keep up a consistent rally when he was handed a bat.
Corbyn described the facility as a “wonderful club”.