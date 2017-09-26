Jeremy Corbyn has been praised for his “authenticity”, after a touching moment with a young supporter was caught on film.

The Labour leader, who was in Brighton for his party conference, visited Brighton Table Tennis Club, which offers sessions to young people, those aged 50+, adults with learning disabilities and children in care.

He stopped for a few rallies with some of the club members

Harry Fairchild, was clearly a fan of the Islington North MP, breaking into the “Oh, Jeremy Corbyn!” song.