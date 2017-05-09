JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images

Jeremy Corbyn will launch Labour’s general election campaign with a rallying cry to voters to “take our wealth back” from the Tory party and the rich. With just 30 days to go before the June 8 poll, the Labour leader will claim that millions of Britons are being “held back” by the “rigged system” overseen by Theresa May and her wealthy backers. Corbyn will say that the choice has never been starker between the Conservatives’ vision of an economy run for the powerful and his own plans to act on behalf of “the British people”. Undaunted by new opinion polls and last week’s local election losses, he will also tell the launch in Manchester on Tuesday that the issue of the UK quitting the EU “has been settled” by last year’s referendum and that Labour would instead pursue “a jobs-first Brexit”. Corbyn will seek to make a deliberate break with Labour’s 2010 and 2015 general election campaigns, instead offering a set of “transformative”, radical policies that will offer “a real choice, a real alternative to the rigged system holding us back”.

STEFAN ROUSSEAU via Getty Images Theresa May's London candidates launch.

In his strongest attack yet on corporate Britain, he will warn that if he becomes Prime Minister “there will be a reckoning for those who thought they could get away with asset stripping our industry, crashing our economy through their greed and ripping off workers and consumers”. “Don’t wake on up on 9 June to see celebrations from the tax cheats, the press barons, the greedy bankers, Philip Green, the Southern Rail directors and crooked financiers that take our wealth, who have got away with it because the party they own, the Conservative Party, has won. “We have four weeks to ruin their party. We have four weeks to take our wealth back.”

Labour has so far set out a string of policies including free school meals for primary pupils, scrapping NHS car parking charges and banning junk food ads on prime time TV, but much bigger policies are set to be rolled out in coming weeks, HuffPost UK understands. Corbyn will seek to regain momentum for his campaign despite the loss of more than 380 council seats and two Metro Mayoral elections in its heartlands of Teesside and the West Midlands. As well as key Shadow Cabinet ministers, the Manchester launch will see newly elected Metro Mayor Andy Burnham appear alongside his leader for the first time since his victory. Burnham was not present when Corbyn travelled to the city on Friday to hail his win.

OLI SCARFF via Getty Images Newly elected Manchester Metro Mayor Andy Burnham