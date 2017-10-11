Labour has dramatically raised the stakes over Brexit by warning that Jeremy Corbyn and his MPs will vote down any attempt by the Government to quit the EU without a trade deal.

If a “no deal” Brexit looked likely, the Opposition would instead force Theresa May to keep talking to Brussels until an agreement was sorted, a senior party spokesman said.

The intervention raises the prospect of a Parliamentary showdown for the PM if her negotiations with the other 27 EU leaders break down ahead of the Brexit deadline of March 29, 2017.

With a working majority of just 13, May could face a landmark defeat as Tory ‘Remain’ rebels would join with Labour to reject any move to put the UK on World Trade Organisation (WTO) tariffs.

The move came as May caved to pressure from Brexiteers in her Cabinet to step up plans for a “no deal” outcome, revealing she had set aside £250m for Government departments to prepare for all possibilities.